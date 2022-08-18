Judge Orders Partial Release Of Affidavit Related FBI's Mar-A-Lago Raid

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said that portions of the affidavit used to justify the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Trump's Mar-a-Lago home should be released to the public.

Several news organizations sued the Justice Department demanding the release of the document, claiming it is in the public's interest to understand why the FBI deemed it necessary to raid the home of a former president.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice argued that releasing the document without heavy redactions could harm the ongoing investigation.

"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," lawyers for the DOJ wrote in opposition to releasing the document.

Reinhart sided in part with the news organizations, ruling that a redacted version of the document could be released.

"I'm not prepared to find that the affidavit should be fully sealed," Reinhart said.

Reinhart gave the Justice Department one week to submit a redacted copy of the document for him to review.