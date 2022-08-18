Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Wife With Crossbow As She Slept

An Iowa man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his wife with a crossbow as she slept. The Ottumwa Police Department said that 68-year-old George Dennison has been charged with an attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault.

Authorities said that Lillian Dennison was sleeping on the couch when her husband shot her with a crossbow. The bolt narrowly missed her head and struck her hand. According to the Ottumwa Courier, the bolt pierced her hand and pinned it to a pillow.

She was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

By the time officers arrived, George had fled the scene. He was located about nine hours later in a wooded area. He was taken into custody and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack, though court documents noted that the two had a verbal argument before the attack.