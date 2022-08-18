Ready To Remodel Your Texas Home? A Reality TV Show Wants To Help
By Dani Medina
August 18, 2022
Is your home is cluttered, outdated and ready for a remodel? A reality TV show wants to help.
HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House? is casting for a new season — and your house could get the remodel it needs and deserves! The catch? You have to be a San Antonio resident.
TV show host and Survivor winner Kim Wolfe posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday (August 17) calling for any San Antonio peeps who want to turn their home from drab to fab. "We are looking for homeowners who are ready to remodel," the post said.
Why The Heck Did I Buy This House? is in its second season — following the footsteps of the first, which also focused on San Antonio homes. Wolfe "comes to the rescue of homeowners feeling major buyer's remorse," the show's description reads.
In the show's first season, Wolfe and the team successfully remodeled seven homes in a 24-week period, according to MySanAntonio. "I just love the city. We've been here 15 years now, it's the longest I've ever lived anywhere in my entire life. I'm a big fan of San Antonio," Wolfe said.
If you're interested, email hello@wolfehome.com to apply.