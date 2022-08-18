Ready To Remodel Your Texas Home? A Reality TV Show Wants To Help

By Dani Medina

August 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Is your home is cluttered, outdated and ready for a remodel? A reality TV show wants to help.

HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House? is casting for a new season — and your house could get the remodel it needs and deserves! The catch? You have to be a San Antonio resident.

TV show host and Survivor winner Kim Wolfe posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday (August 17) calling for any San Antonio peeps who want to turn their home from drab to fab. "We are looking for homeowners who are ready to remodel," the post said.

Why The Heck Did I Buy This House? is in its second season — following the footsteps of the first, which also focused on San Antonio homes. Wolfe "comes to the rescue of homeowners feeling major buyer's remorse," the show's description reads.

In the show's first season, Wolfe and the team successfully remodeled seven homes in a 24-week period, according to MySanAntonio. "I just love the city. We've been here 15 years now, it's the longest I've ever lived anywhere in my entire life. I'm a big fan of San Antonio," Wolfe said.

If you're interested, email hello@wolfehome.com to apply.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.