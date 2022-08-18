Ready To Remodel Your Texas Home? A Reality TV Show Wants To Help

Is your home is cluttered, outdated and ready for a remodel? A reality TV show wants to help.

HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House? is casting for a new season — and your house could get the remodel it needs and deserves! The catch? You have to be a San Antonio resident.

TV show host and Survivor winner Kim Wolfe posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday (August 17) calling for any San Antonio peeps who want to turn their home from drab to fab. "We are looking for homeowners who are ready to remodel," the post said.