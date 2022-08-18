'Texas Flip N Move' Star 'Lone Wolf' Randy Martin Dead At 65
By Jason Hall
August 18, 2022
Randy Martin, best known as 'Lone Wolf' on the DIY Network reality series Texas Flip N Move, died Wednesday (August 17) at the age of 65 following a battle with liver cancer, Deadline.com reports.
Martin's death was initially announced in a statement, along with a video montage containing photos, on his official Facebook page.
"We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning," the post stated. "Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be greatly missed."
The post which was also shared by his co-stars, the Snow Sisters (Toni Snow and Donna Snow Barksdale), on Wednesday.
Numerous fans commented on the Snow Sisters' post sharing condolences and memories following Martin's death.
"So sorry for your loss," one user wrote (h/t People.com) Randy was a great guy....the kind of man you would want for a friend. His laughter was so contagious. Prayers for all who knew and loved him."
"RIP Randy," another user wrote. "God blessed you with a great talent. You helped families have homes they could afford. Loved watching you and the Snows. You will be missed. Prayers for your family."
Texas Flip N Move, which premiered on DIY Network in 2014, features the Snow Sisters purchasing older houses to flip for profit, but only buying and selling houses, not the underlying land.