'Texas Flip N Move' Star 'Lone Wolf' Randy Martin Dead At 65

Randy Martin, best known as 'Lone Wolf' on the DIY Network reality series Texas Flip N Move, died Wednesday (August 17) at the age of 65 following a battle with liver cancer, Deadline.com reports.

Martin's death was initially announced in a statement, along with a video montage containing photos, on his official Facebook page.

"We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning," the post stated. "Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be greatly missed."

The post which was also shared by his co-stars, the Snow Sisters (Toni Snow and Donna Snow Barksdale), on Wednesday.