This Is Nebraska’s Best Mexican Restaurant

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater, there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria in Omaha as the best of the best in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

There’s American Mexican food and then there’s authentic Mexican food. Mula, in Omaha, dishes out the latter. Start with a flight of dips with bacon and street corn guacamole or the deliciously addictive queso. For your main course, opt for a torta, a Mexican panini made with local telera bread. That’s not the only tasty food Nebraska cooks up—find more recipes from the Cornhusker State.

