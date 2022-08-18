Updated COVID Boosters For Teens And Adults 'Coming In A Few Short Weeks'

By Bill Galluccio

August 18, 2022

Covid-19 Vaccination card with syringe and vials
Photo: Getty Images

Updated COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be available for everybody over the age of 12 in the coming weeks. The new vaccines will provide protection against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 and the original strain of the virus.

The BA.5 variant accounts for roughly 90% of new COVID cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines that are coming in a few short weeks are specifically designed for the virus that’s out there, and I believe it’s going to be available, and every American over the age of 12 will be eligible,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha told Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News.

Jha said that he believes that COVID shots will need to be continually updated as the virus continues to evolve to evade protection provided by the vaccines.

“Just like the flu vaccine where people need to get updated once a year, we probably need to continue to get updated with COVID vaccines on an ongoing basis,” Jha said.

