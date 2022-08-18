Watch Dave Grohl Team Up With Beck & Tenacious D For 'Summer Breeze' Cover
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 18, 2022
Dave Grohl hopped on stage at a Los Angeles club on Tuesday night (August 18th), joining Beck, Tenacious D, actor John C. Reily, and producer Greg Kurstin. The team performed a comedic rendition of the Seals & Crofts 1972 classic "Summer Breeze." The video starts off with Jack Black singing the synth melody at the beginning of the song, getting a big laugh from the audience at Largo. As Black sings through the first verse, backed up by his bandmate Kyle Gass and Beck on their guitars, Reily gives a great hippie-looking dance on the side.
The four of them come together for the song's chorus and that's when Dave Grohl appears literally out of nowhere and joins them on stage for a joyous couple of seconds before disappearing off into the shadows again. Grohl hilariously does this for the remainder of the song.
The nightclub posted footage of the special night on its Instagram account. The video was captioned, "It wasn't enough that #JuddApatow threw a benefit for @victimsfirstorg and invited #Beck to do a set (accompanied on the piano by mega producer #GregKurstin)... then #TenaciousD were like, how about we do some songs too (thank you #JackBlack and #KyleGass)...so of course #JohnCReilly happened to find himself onstage for the inevitable collaboration jam between these two musical giants....but THEN... out of seemingly nowhere #DaveGrohl figured he would contribute "Yacht-rock musical sound effects" at the chorus."
As explained in the caption, the all-star team was at the nightclub for a benefit show thrown by Judd Apatow to raise money for VictimsFirst, which helps "victims of mass shootings, terrorist attacks, and other mass-casualty crimes."
This is the first public appearance for the Foo Fighters singer/guitarist since the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away in March. Grohl and the band are gearing up for a pair of tribute shows that will feature A-list rockers and be live streamed globally on several platforms.