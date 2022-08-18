Watch Dave Grohl Team Up With Beck & Tenacious D For 'Summer Breeze' Cover

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dave Grohl hopped on stage at a Los Angeles club on Tuesday night (August 18th), joining Beck, Tenacious D, actor John C. Reily, and producer Greg Kurstin. The team performed a comedic rendition of the Seals & Crofts 1972 classic "Summer Breeze." The video starts off with Jack Black singing the synth melody at the beginning of the song, getting a big laugh from the audience at Largo. As Black sings through the first verse, backed up by his bandmate Kyle Gass and Beck on their guitars, Reily gives a great hippie-looking dance on the side.

The four of them come together for the song's chorus and that's when Dave Grohl appears literally out of nowhere and joins them on stage for a joyous couple of seconds before disappearing off into the shadows again. Grohl hilariously does this for the remainder of the song.

The nightclub posted footage of the special night on its Instagram account. The video was captioned, "It wasn't enough that #JuddApatow threw a benefit for @victimsfirstorg and invited #Beck to do a set (accompanied on the piano by mega producer #GregKurstin)... then #TenaciousD were like, how about we do some songs too (thank you #JackBlack and #KyleGass)...so of course #JohnCReilly happened to find himself onstage for the inevitable collaboration jam between these two musical giants....but THEN... out of seemingly nowhere #DaveGrohl figured he would contribute "Yacht-rock musical sound effects" at the chorus."

As explained in the caption, the all-star team was at the nightclub for a benefit show thrown by Judd Apatow to raise money for VictimsFirst, which helps "victims of mass shootings, terrorist attacks, and other mass-casualty crimes."

This is the first public appearance for the Foo Fighters singer/guitarist since the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away in March. Grohl and the band are gearing up for a pair of tribute shows that will feature A-list rockers and be live streamed globally on several platforms.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.