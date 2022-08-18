Watch Dave Grohl Team Up With Beck & Tenacious D For 'Summer Breeze' Cover

The nightclub posted footage of the special night on its Instagram account. The video was captioned, "It wasn't enough that #JuddApatow threw a benefit for @victimsfirstorg and invited #Beck to do a set (accompanied on the piano by mega producer #GregKurstin)... then #TenaciousD were like, how about we do some songs too (thank you #JackBlack and #KyleGass)...so of course #JohnCReilly happened to find himself onstage for the inevitable collaboration jam between these two musical giants....but THEN... out of seemingly nowhere #DaveGrohl figured he would contribute "Yacht-rock musical sound effects" at the chorus."

As explained in the caption, the all-star team was at the nightclub for a benefit show thrown by Judd Apatow to raise money for VictimsFirst, which helps "victims of mass shootings, terrorist attacks, and other mass-casualty crimes."

This is the first public appearance for the Foo Fighters singer/guitarist since the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away in March. Grohl and the band are gearing up for a pair of tribute shows that will feature A-list rockers and be live streamed globally on several platforms.