Watch John Legend's 4-Year-Old Son 'Zoom-Bomb' Him In Sweet Video
By Yashira C.
August 19, 2022
John Legend shared an adorable video to social media of his 4-year-old son Miles "Zoom-bombing" him and it's a must-see.
In the short clip, the "All Of Me" singer is seen singing along to his new Saweetie collab “All She Wanna Do” during a Zoom meeting as Miles happily sits on top of his dad's shoulders and dances along to the track. "Miles loves #AllSheWannaDo. Miles loves Daddy's shoulders. Miles loves to Zoom-bomb," wrote Legend in the caption. The song can be expected on the singer's upcoming album Legend which is set for a September 9 release date.
Watch the video below:
On Wednesday (August 3), Teigen announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting another baby. In her post, she referenced how the loss of their son Jack back in September 2020 affected how she shared the news of her current pregnancy. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she wrote. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."