Watch John Legend's 4-Year-Old Son 'Zoom-Bomb' Him In Sweet Video

John Legend shared an adorable video to social media of his 4-year-old son Miles "Zoom-bombing" him and it's a must-see.

In the short clip, the "All Of Me" singer is seen singing along to his new Saweetie collab “All She Wanna Do” during a Zoom meeting as Miles happily sits on top of his dad's shoulders and dances along to the track. "Miles loves #AllSheWannaDo. Miles loves Daddy's shoulders. Miles loves to Zoom-bomb," wrote Legend in the caption. The song can be expected on the singer's upcoming album Legend which is set for a September 9 release date.

Watch the video below: