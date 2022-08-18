The world's largest moth was found outside someone's garage in Washington state, and officials believe this is the first time one's been spotted in the country.

A University of Washington professor reported seeing an Atlas moth on July 7, according to the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The agency didn't confirm it until later that month.

"This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large," Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist, said in a press release. "Even if you aren’t on the lookout for insects, this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of – they are that striking."

The Atlas moth is the largest known moth in the world and can gain a wingspan up to nearly 10 inches. Officials also shared a few photos of the insect, which appears to be as big, if not bigger, than an adult person's hand.