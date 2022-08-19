1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.

Texas proves it does everything bigger by being the best state overall for barbecue, with several cities of the Lone Star state grabbing a place on the list, including the top two spots. However, plenty of states were represented well on the list, including Louisiana.

So which city in Louisiana made the list?

New Orleans

Coming in at No. 33 overall, New Orleans ranked in the lower half of the list. While the Crescent City may not have as many BBQ restaurants per 100,000 residents as some of the other cities on the list, the ones they do have have an average Yelp rating of 4.1.

Here are the Top 25 cities in the country for BBQ:

San Antonio, Texas Austin, Texas San Jose, California Nashville, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada Birmingham, Alabama Tampa, Florida Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Jacksonville, Florida Kansas City, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Dallas, Texas Orlando, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina Richmond, Virginia Louisville, Kentucky Washington, D.C. Houston, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Virginia Beach, Virginia Charlotte, North Carolina San Diego, California Sacramento, California Indianapolis, Indiana Cincinatti, Ohio

Check out Clever's report to see the full list of the best BBQ cities around the country.