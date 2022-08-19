1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.

Texas proves it does everything bigger by being the best state overall for barbecue, with several cities of the Lone Star state grabbing a place on the list, including the top two spots. However, plenty of states were represented well on the list, including Louisiana.

So which city in Louisiana made the list?

New Orleans

Coming in at No. 33 overall, New Orleans ranked in the lower half of the list. While the Crescent City may not have as many BBQ restaurants per 100,000 residents as some of the other cities on the list, the ones they do have have an average Yelp rating of 4.1.

Here are the Top 25 cities in the country for BBQ:

  1. San Antonio, Texas
  2. Austin, Texas
  3. San Jose, California
  4. Nashville, Tennessee
  5. Las Vegas, Nevada
  6. Birmingham, Alabama
  7. Tampa, Florida
  8. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  9. Jacksonville, Florida
  10. Kansas City, Missouri
  11. Memphis, Tennessee
  12. Dallas, Texas
  13. Orlando, Florida
  14. Raleigh, North Carolina
  15. Richmond, Virginia
  16. Louisville, Kentucky
  17. Washington, D.C.
  18. Houston, Texas
  19. Atlanta, Georgia
  20. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  21. Charlotte, North Carolina
  22. San Diego, California
  23. Sacramento, California
  24. Indianapolis, Indiana
  25. Cincinatti, Ohio

Check out Clever's report to see the full list of the best BBQ cities around the country.

