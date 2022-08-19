CDC Confirms 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Cause Of Death For Nebraska Child

By Logan DeLoye

August 19, 2022

Polio viruses, illustration
Photo: Getty Images

A Nebraska child has passed away as a result of contracting a rare infection from the Elkhorn river. According to WGN9, the child contracted primary amebic meningoencephalitis while swimming in the river on Sunday afternoon. This is not the first death related to the naegleria fowleri amoeba that has been reported within the last couple of months. Just last month, a Missouri citizen died from the same infection while swimming in a lake in Iowa. Health officials suspect that the recent influx of the rare amoeba could be a direct result of climate change.

WGN9 mentioned that the infection starts when the water harboring the amoeba enters the human body through the nose. Those who contract amebic meningoencephalitis experience symptoms such as seizures, nausea, headaches, loss of balance, and fever. The CDC shared that around three people contract the virus each year in the United States, and the fatality rate is extremely high.

Historical reports show that of the154 people who have contracted the virus within the last 60 years, only four have lived. The most cases have been reported in Texas. Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsey Huse explained why we are beginning to see more reports of the deadly amoeba.

“Our regions are becoming warmer. As things warm up, the water warms up and water levels drop because of drought, you see that this organism is a lot happier and more typically grows in those situations,” she shared in a news conference.

While scientists study the virus, officials recommend that those swimming in freshwater refrain from getting the water into their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.