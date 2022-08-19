CDC Confirms 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Cause Of Death For Nebraska Child

A Nebraska child has passed away as a result of contracting a rare infection from the Elkhorn river. According to WGN9, the child contracted primary amebic meningoencephalitis while swimming in the river on Sunday afternoon. This is not the first death related to the naegleria fowleri amoeba that has been reported within the last couple of months. Just last month, a Missouri citizen died from the same infection while swimming in a lake in Iowa. Health officials suspect that the recent influx of the rare amoeba could be a direct result of climate change.

WGN9 mentioned that the infection starts when the water harboring the amoeba enters the human body through the nose. Those who contract amebic meningoencephalitis experience symptoms such as seizures, nausea, headaches, loss of balance, and fever. The CDC shared that around three people contract the virus each year in the United States, and the fatality rate is extremely high.

Historical reports show that of the154 people who have contracted the virus within the last 60 years, only four have lived. The most cases have been reported in Texas. Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsey Huse explained why we are beginning to see more reports of the deadly amoeba.

“Our regions are becoming warmer. As things warm up, the water warms up and water levels drop because of drought, you see that this organism is a lot happier and more typically grows in those situations,” she shared in a news conference.

While scientists study the virus, officials recommend that those swimming in freshwater refrain from getting the water into their eyes, nose, or mouth.