Jessie J Opens Up About 'Days Of Complete Sadness' After Miscarriage
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 19, 2022
Jessie J is opening up about dealing with the loss of her unborn baby after she suffered a miscarriage in November 2021. On Friday, August 29th, the talented vocalist shared a candid message with fans on Instagram.
"When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30," she wrote in the caption along with a photo of her younger self. "1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."
The "Bang Bang" singer continued, "I know it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad. The bad isn’t often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here. Because I know thousands of people around the 🌎 feel just like I do. Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all."
Jessie J first shared the news of her miscarriage in a since-deleted Instagram post before her November 24th performance at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. "I posted it because I didn't have anyone to break on," she said during a later interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast. "I didn't have anyone to just fall apart on, and that's what I needed, that's what I wanted."