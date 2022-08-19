Jessie J Opens Up About 'Days Of Complete Sadness' After Miscarriage

Jessie J is opening up about dealing with the loss of her unborn baby after she suffered a miscarriage in November 2021. On Friday, August 29th, the talented vocalist shared a candid message with fans on Instagram.

"When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30," she wrote in the caption along with a photo of her younger self. "1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."