Michigan Woman Wins $1M Lottery Jackpot After Selecting Ticket At Random

A Michigan woman has won $1 million after playing the Lottery at random, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The 67-year-old Lenawee County woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station at 1105 North Main Street in Adrain. She decided to pick a random instant ticket while she was at the store, deciding on Michigan Lottery's $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. She then scratched the barcode and scanned it to see if she had gotten lucky.

"The machine said to file a claim, so I scanned the ticket a few more times thinking the machine was down, she said. "Since I kept getting the same message, I scratched the ticket to see if I’d won.When I saw the $1 million prize, I was having a hard time containing my excitement and didn’t want to cause a scene, so I got in my car and went home. I couldn’t sleep for days because I was so shocked and excited!"

The lucky winner recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, and chose to receive it as as a one-time lump sum payment of $693,000 rather than 330 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to save her winnings.