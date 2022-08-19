This Is Arizona's Favorite Kind Of Cheese

By Ginny Reese

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Are you a cheese lover? If not, are you okay?

There are tons of different kinds of cheese that make for the perfect dishes. Choosing a favorite seems impossible, but one website figured it out.

Zippia compiled a list of each state's favorite cheese. The website states, "You might be surprised by the cheeses that some states think are ~grate.~ The most shocking perhaps is the states that love Cheez Whiz and Velveeta."

So which cheese is Arizona's favorite? According to the study, it's cotija cheese.

The most popular cheese in the country was queso blanco, being the favorite of eight states. Cream cheese wasn't far behind in second place, capturing the hearts of six states.

Other popular cheeses that made the list were Brie, Swiss, Monterey jack, Colby, Parmesan, and Pepper Pack.

To figure out which cheese was the favorite of each state, Zippia used Google Trends. The site examined just under 20 kinds of cheeses, then figured out which ones were searched for a disproportionately high amount.

A full list of each state's favorite kind of cheese can be found on Zippia's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.