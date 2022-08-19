This Is Arizona's Favorite Kind Of Cheese

Are you a cheese lover? If not, are you okay?

There are tons of different kinds of cheese that make for the perfect dishes. Choosing a favorite seems impossible, but one website figured it out.

Zippia compiled a list of each state's favorite cheese. The website states, "You might be surprised by the cheeses that some states think are ~grate.~ The most shocking perhaps is the states that love Cheez Whiz and Velveeta."

So which cheese is Arizona's favorite? According to the study, it's cotija cheese.

The most popular cheese in the country was queso blanco, being the favorite of eight states. Cream cheese wasn't far behind in second place, capturing the hearts of six states.

Other popular cheeses that made the list were Brie, Swiss, Monterey jack, Colby, Parmesan, and Pepper Pack.

To figure out which cheese was the favorite of each state, Zippia used Google Trends. The site examined just under 20 kinds of cheeses, then figured out which ones were searched for a disproportionately high amount.

A full list of each state's favorite kind of cheese can be found on Zippia's website.