Actor Gary Busey Charged With Sex Crimes At Horror Convention

Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes and harassment after a horror film convention named "Monster Mania" in Cherry Hill, NJ, via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The actor was charged with three counts of sex crimes after allegedly groping two victims during the convention, authorities confirmed on Saturday (August 20.) On Friday (August 19), Busey was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and a single count of attempted criminal sexual contact as well as harassment, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said that, “It was about contact. It was about touching.” Police also said that they received “multiple complaints” about Busey's conduct. The convention took place from August 12-14 at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill. Representatives for the actor have not yet commented.