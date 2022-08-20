Dr. Dre Reflects On Suffering Brain Aneurysm, Reveals He Almost Died

Dr. Dre opened up about the health scare he faced after suffering a brain aneurysm last year in a recent episode of the Workout the Doubt podcast.

The "Been There Done That" rapper detailed his experience at the hospital to host Dolvett Quince, via Just Jared. “I’m at Cedars Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in," he explained before revealing that doctors thought that he was going to die. "I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here," he said. "I didn’t know it was that serious, you know? Seeing my mom and my sister and everybody coming in the room. Nobody told me, I had no idea. That was crazy."

Dre spent two weeks in the ICU due to the aneurysm and described having to be woken up "every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests." He added, "Basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that sh-t. So every hour for two weeks, I had to wake up and do that. [I was] tired. As soon as they’d leave I would try to go to sleep because I knew they’d be coming back in the next hour.” Despite the horrifying experience, the rapper says he "never felt like I was in trouble.” Instead, he said he "felt like, OK, I’m just going through procedure. I’m ready to go home."