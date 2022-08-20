Harry Styles Says Singing In Front Of This Iconic Artist Was Nerve-Wracking

Harry Styles surprised fans everywhere when he made an appearance on music interviewer Nardwuar's YouTube channel on Friday (August 19.) In the hilarious interview, Styles detailed one of the "more nerve-wracking" moments in his life — singing in front of the legendary Joni Mitchell.

Nardwuar pointed out that Mitchell released a song back in 1975 also called “Harry’s House." When asked if he's ever been to “Joni’s house," the "As It Was" singer explained, “I did go to her house for like a, she had a Christmas carol sing-along one time." He continued, "I was invited by the wonderful Brandi Carlile and it was very fun. I wasn’t gonna sing anything, and then Brandi kind of volunteered me to sing ‘River,’ which was one of the more nerve-wracking moments in my life. Singing ‘River’ in front of Joni Mitchell. But it was pretty special.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nardwuar brought out some old One Direction memorabilia to ask Styles about including a 2011 action figure of himself, 1D trading cards, and an electric toothbrush that played the band’s music, via Billboard. “This is a classic item,” said Styles about the toothbrush. “I remember using one for a brief moment and I think it made noise, didn’t it?”

Watch the full interview below: