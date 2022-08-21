Watch: Ariana Grande Launches Body-Care Line With Stunning Teaser

By Yashira C.

August 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande is adding another batch of beauty products to her list — a body-care line partnered with Ulta Beauty named "God Is A Woman." The singer shared the exciting news on Instagram with a stunning teaser Sunday (August 21.)

In the clip, various body-care products are displayed as Grande is seen rocking a natural makeup look with curly hair. At one point, she's seen putting her hair up while in a bathtub. "after seven+ years of creating fragrances, i’m beyond excited to announce that today we have finally launched our very first full body collection !!!!!" she wrote in the caption before detailing all of the products.

"this drop includes four God Is A Woman scented products: a body scrub soufflé (my favorite), a body oil (my other favorite - tied for first), a hand and body cream, and a deluxe travel sized version of the fragrance," she wrote.

See the teaser and photos below:

Recently, a TikTok went viral for pointing out how one of Grande's r.e.m. beauty products may be a tribute to her late ex Mac Miller. In the video, the TikToker is seen applying some r.e.m beauty lip oil. “When you get the r.e.m beauty lip oil in ‘pickin petals’ and realize ari keeps dropping us little reminders of mac,” she wrote on the screen referring to the rapper's verse in “The Way."

