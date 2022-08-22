1 Injured After 'Bizarre' Car Crash In North Carolina

Police in North Carolina responding to a car crash expected to see the typical vehicle collision. However, when they arrived on the scene of a crash in Franklin, it was everything but average.

On Friday (August 19), first responders were called to the scene of a two-car collision on U.S. Highway 64 where they found a silver convertible on the side of the roadway with another vehicle crashed on top of it, per 13 News. The second vehicle caught fire while the driver was inside, and two bystanders quickly worked to get the driver out and to safety. Officials said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. The other driver was not injured.

Franklin Fire and Rescue took to its Facebook page to share photos of the unique collision, calling the report, "one of those 1 in a million type of calls." They added the car on fire "came off the overpass between the two bridges and ended up on top of the second vehicle."