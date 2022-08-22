Afroman's Home Raided By Ohio Police

Afroman's Ohio home was raided by police this weekend, according to TMZ.

The Adam's County Sheriff's Department reportedly entered the musician's property with weapons drawn Sunday (August 21) and began shouting orders. They were reportedly searching for narcotics, but came up empty handed in the end. Afroman told TMZ he isn't sure why they thought he was stashing illegal substances, and insists all he had was a jar of hemp and a vape pen. He suggests he was profiled over his music.

Afroman wasn't home at the time of the raid, according to TMZ. He was reportedly in Chicago and was notified by his neighbors, who got videos and photos of the incident.

The "Because I Got High" singer posted a few photos of the raid to his Instagram. In one post, he wrote, "All in my bedroom messed up my bedspread. Where is the guns ? Where is the dope ? What if you don’t find anything ? Are you going to make my bed back hang my suits bacc up ? Put my door bacc on the hinges ? Does anybody have Ben Crump‘s phone number ?" In another post, he shared a photo of his door, which been taken off its hinges, and simply wrote, "I am still the American dream." Check out some of the photos below.