Body Found Is 'More Than Likely' Kiely Rodni: Police

Andrew Trygg, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, confirmed to NBC News that investigators were working to determine if the SUV pulled from the lake Sunday -- which was covered by what appeared to be sheets or tarp -- matched the 2013 Honda CR-V that Rodni was driving at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities announced a new phase in their ongoing search for Rodni, who was last seen at a party near the Prosser Family Campground on August 6, last week.

"We are moving into a more limited but continuous search-and-rescue effort," Capt. Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said during a press briefing on August 15 via ABC News. "We are going to have to switch modes and kind of focus on the investigative end and try to figure out where do we go from there.

Upwards of 300 people were reported to have attended the party where Rodni was last seen.

The 16-year-old was reported to be driving her silver 2013 Honda CRV, which has California license plates, as well as a sticker of a ram located below the rear wiper blade, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the department leading the search and investigation into her disappearance.

Authorities said Rodni's cellphone has been out of service since August 6.

Detectives have not ruled out a possible abduction, though Placer County Sheriff's Office public information officer Angela Musallam specified that "right now we don't have any evidence that supports an abduction," via ABC News.

"We're considering everything," Alford said. "This is a missing person's case, this is a search-and-rescue effort."