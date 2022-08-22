California Retail Store Bans Masks

By Logan DeLoye

August 22, 2022

Woman walking shopping and Smiling behind the mask
Photo: Getty Images

A store in Beverly Hills has banned masks due to an increase in robberies throughout the area. They fear that people can get away with stealing easier with half of their faces covered. According to KTLA, Kitson, a lifestyle boutique located off of Robertson Boulevard, has banned masks during business hours because if a robbery were to occur, it would be harder to identify the suspect if they were wearing a mask. Employees mentioned that people will come into the store and harass others while wearing a mask, and it is hard to describe what they look like when reporting the incident.

“You have to have the awareness and understand the motivation, or at least the signs of somebody who is planning to steal,” employee Santos Hemenway shared with KTLA. “I used to be a little more lax, but now, I’ve got to be on all guards. It’s definitely changed in the last in the last year or so.”

Though there are no mandatory mask mandates in place for Los Angeles County, authorities still encourage citizens to wear them indoors. Those shopping at Kitson are required to schedule an appointment if they want to enter and shop with a mask on. 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.