Dr. Anthony Fauci Announces When He Plans To Step Down And Retire

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he will step down and retire in December.

"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden," Dr. Fauci said in a statement. "I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career."

"After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field," Fauci continued. "I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats."

Dr. Fauci became a household name during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when he was seen as the public face of the government's response. However, he fell out of favor with former President Donald Trump for advocating for lockdowns, mask mandates, and school closures. As a result, he found himself sidelined and left out of significant decisions.

When President Joe Biden took power, he asked Fauci to stay with his administration and promised him an expanded role in dealing with the pandemic.

"Because of Dr. Fauci's many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved," Biden said in a statement. "As he leaves his position in the U.S. Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci's expertise in whatever he does next."