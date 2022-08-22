"I could sneeze & it’ll go viral 💀," Banks tweeted following the weekend full of backlash. "Anybody in my spot woulda been folded lmao. But y’all can’t break me. 🤣 Good morning✨"



In the video, we can still Banks on the mic during a performance when she walks over to a group of young students and begins to twerk. The group of adolescents proceeded to go wild yet managed to keep their distance. Despite not touching anyone during her dance, people online felt like twerking in front of high school students was inappropriate.



"If you see someone defending Erica banks twerking at a HS pep rally in front of underage children don’t let them around your kid," one critic tweeted. "Y’all sick af. What they do or see outside of school has nothing to do with an adult shaking her ass in their faces on purpose at a pep rally."



Meanwhile, others felt like Banks didn't do anything wrong.



"They had fun...she got paid...nobody was touched...lighten up," a Twitter user wrote in the rapper's defense.



See more images from the event and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.