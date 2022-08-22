Erica Banks Seemingly Responds After Backlash For Twerking At High School
By Tony M. Centeno
August 22, 2022
Erica Banks received plenty of criticism after footage of her twerking in front of young boys at a high school event in Atlanta began to circulate all over social media.
The Texas rapper took to Twitter on Sunday, August 21, to share her thoughts after the outcries from critics online flooded her mentions. The negative comments came in response to a brief video of her dancing during a pep rally at Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta. Banks did not twerk on anyone in particular, but the image of her dancing in front of a crowd primarily made up of young boys made the timeline furious.
"I could sneeze & it’ll go viral 💀," Banks tweeted following the weekend full of backlash. "Anybody in my spot woulda been folded lmao. But y’all can’t break me. 🤣 Good morning✨"
In the video, we can still Banks on the mic during a performance when she walks over to a group of young students and begins to twerk. The group of adolescents proceeded to go wild yet managed to keep their distance. Despite not touching anyone during her dance, people online felt like twerking in front of high school students was inappropriate.
"If you see someone defending Erica banks twerking at a HS pep rally in front of underage children don’t let them around your kid," one critic tweeted. "Y’all sick af. What they do or see outside of school has nothing to do with an adult shaking her ass in their faces on purpose at a pep rally."
Meanwhile, others felt like Banks didn't do anything wrong.
"They had fun...she got paid...nobody was touched...lighten up," a Twitter user wrote in the rapper's defense.
See more images from the event and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.
We just brought Erica Banks out for Doug High School Pep Rally 😎 @theBeatATL @realericabanks pic.twitter.com/H4zoRgDLyS— 🎈Yaq🅴🎈 AKA The Visionary (@BigHomieKODAQ) August 19, 2022