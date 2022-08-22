Homeowners Shocked After Finding Multiple Goats On Their Roof

A family in Davis County, Utah, was shocked to find several goats hanging out on their roof on Sunday (August 21) night. The unidentified family contacted authorities, and Officer Hepwort from Animal Care of Davis County was dispatched to investigate the odd call.

It is unknown where the goats came from or how they managed to climb onto the roof of the family's home.

"Not only did Officer Hepworth find goats on the roof, but the home owner didn't own any goats," Animal Care of Davis County wrote on Facebook.

The agency's post also included a photo of several goats perched on the roof looking down at the ground.

"If you ask our officer team what they love most about the job, they will tell you that no two days are the same and, of course, getting to helping you, the citizen of Davis County, with your pet-related problems," the post continued.