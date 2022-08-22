"Somebody Leaked It So I Just Put It Up On My Page Officially Since It’s Spreading Anyways !" Kodak wrote in the caption of his Instagram post about the EP. "I Made This Last Year In A Dark Spot & Honestly I Prolly Woulda Never Released This ! I Make Music From My Soul It’s So Personal To Me That I Fear Of Re-Opening Old Scars ! This Is Not Intended To Diss Or Expose Anyone , Instead To Close A Chapter In My Book Before I Go On To The Next PEACEFULLY !!!! But I HOPE MY FANS ENJOY THIS , Although I Was Against This Coming Out Right Now Kuz I Was Over All This S**t I KINDA FEEL LIKE IT GOT LEAKED AT A RIGHT TIME I AINT TRIPPING !!! Especially Muhf**kas Playin On My Top & I’ve Been To Myself Alot Lately So WHY NOT ? MY FANS BEEN IN NEED FOR SOME NEW MUSIC ANYWAYS !



Kodak's new project arrives after the Pompano Beach, Fla. native released singles like "Haitian Scarface" and collaborations with Hotboii, Moneybagg Yo and Yungeen Ace. It also serves as a warm-up for his upcoming album, which is currently in the works. Listen to Kodak Black's Closure EP below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE