Pfizer Seeks FDA Authorization For Updated COVID Booster Shot

By Bill Galluccio

August 22, 2022

Children Under 5 Receive Covid-19 Vaccines At University Of Washington Hospital
Photo: Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced they have completed their submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requesting an emergency use authorization of their updated COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years and older.

The new vaccines will provide protection against the original strain of the virus and the Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5, which have become the leading causes of COVID infections in the country.

Pfizer said the data from pre-clinical trials showed that the bivalent vaccine "generated a strong neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1, BA.2 and BA.4/BA.5 variants."

"The agility of the mRNA platform, together with extensive clinical experience with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, has allowed us to develop, test, and manufacture updated, high-quality vaccines that align to circulating strains with unprecedented speed," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "Having rapidly scaled up production, we are positioned to immediately begin distribution of the bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5 boosters, if authorized, to help protect individuals and families as we prepare for potential fall and winter surges."

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will review the data and decide whether to authorize the updated vaccine. If they approve the vaccine, a committee with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will then meet to discuss the vaccine. If they also authorize it, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will then make the final decision before the vaccine is distributed.

Health officials have previously said they hope the new vaccines will be approved in the early fall. The FDA committee is scheduled to meet next on September 22.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.