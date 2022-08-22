Three People Shot In Midtown Atlanta
By Logan DeLoye
August 22, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Three people have been shot in Midtown in what police are calling an "active situation." According to CNN, residents have been asked to stay clear of the area and remain off of the streets until further information is provided. 11Alive tweeted a photo of the alleged suspect. The suspect is believed to be in handcuffs at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport.
This is a developing story.
#BREAKING: Just received a photo of the person believed to be at the center of the search in the deadly Midtown shooting near Colony Square - in handcuffs at the Atlanta airport.— 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) August 22, 2022
📸: @MootePoints
Continuing coverage: https://t.co/0qGEWHYXd1. pic.twitter.com/cf60hLPLak