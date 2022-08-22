Three People Shot In Midtown Atlanta

By Logan DeLoye

August 22, 2022

Yellow police tape
Photo: Getty Images

Three people have been shot in Midtown in what police are calling an "active situation." According to CNN, residents have been asked to stay clear of the area and remain off of the streets until further information is provided. 11Alive tweeted a photo of the alleged suspect. The suspect is believed to be in handcuffs at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport.

This is a developing story.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.