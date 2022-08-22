Videos Capture Cars Floating Down Dallas Streets Following Flash Foods

By Bill Galluccio

August 22, 2022

Flood
Photo: Getty Images

Over 13 million people across the Southern United States remain under flood watches as a series of severe storms continues to dump rain across the region.

In Dallas, Texas, which is in the midst of an extreme drought, the storms dumped over eight inches of rain in three hours on Sunday (August 21) night, causing flash floods across the city. According to the National Weather Service, it is the fifth heaviest 24-hour rainfall in at least 122 years.

Motorists were left stranded as roads and highways were quickly overcome with water.

Officials urged people to stay off the roads with more rain in the forecast for Monday as the storms slowly move east towards Mississippi and Louisiana.

Videos posted on social media showed vehicles floating down the roadways forcing some people to abandon them while others needed to be rescued from the floodwaters.

Posted by Jimmy Dede Mccoy on Monday, August 22, 2022

Flood watch this is I-30 westbound at I-45 South downtown dallas

Posted by Tenika Fox on Monday, August 22, 2022
