Walmart Is The Latest Company To Expand Employee Abortion Coverage Benefits

By Bill Galluccio

August 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Walmart has joined a growing list of companies that are expanding abortion coverage for employees enrolled in their health insurance plans in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe. v Wade. In a memo obtained by Fox Business, Walmart told employees that their insurance will cover abortions "when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability."

In addition, the retail giant said it would provide "travel support" for employees if they do not have access to an abortion provider within 100 miles of their home.

"More information regarding these benefits, as well as additional benefit changes we have planned as part of annual enrollment, will be communicated in the coming weeks," Chief People Officer Donna Morris wrote in the memo.

Disney, Meta, American Express, and Bank of America are also offering support for women who must travel out of state to have an abortion.

Currently, ten states have enacted total abortion bans, while four other states ban abortion six weeks into a pregnancy. Arkansas, which is where Walmart is headquartered, is one of the states that has a complete ban on abortions. 

