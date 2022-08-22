Watch The Killers Bring Johnny Marr Onstage To Cover The Smiths
By Katrina Nattress
August 22, 2022
The Killers kicked off their North American tour over the weekend, and treated fans to a little surprise from their support act Johnny Marr. During the opening date in Vancouver, Marr joined the band during its set for covers of The Smiths’ “Stop Me if You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out."
The next night, the former Smiths guitarist once again helped cover “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out," along with "What She Said," and stuck around to assist the band with their own classic, "Mr. Brightside."
The Killers' Imploding The Mirage tour continues through the fall. See fan-shot footage of their performances with Marr and check out a full list of remaining tour dates below.
The Killers North American Tour Dates
August 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
August 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
August 26, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
August 28, 2022 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River
August 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
August 31, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 10, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 13, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
September 14, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
September 16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
September 17, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September 18, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
September 20, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center
September 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center
September 23, 2022 - Toronto, CA - Scotiabank Arena
September 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
September 26, 2022 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center
September 27, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 30, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 1, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 4, 2022 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
October 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center
October 7, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center
October 8, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 10, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena