Watch The Killers Bring Johnny Marr Onstage To Cover The Smiths

The Killers kicked off their North American tour over the weekend, and treated fans to a little surprise from their support act Johnny Marr. During the opening date in Vancouver, Marr joined the band during its set for covers of The Smiths’ “Stop Me if You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out."

The next night, the former Smiths guitarist once again helped cover “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out," along with "What She Said," and stuck around to assist the band with their own classic, "Mr. Brightside."

The Killers' Imploding The Mirage tour continues through the fall. See fan-shot footage of their performances with Marr and check out a full list of remaining tour dates below.