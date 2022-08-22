Watch The Killers Bring Johnny Marr Onstage To Cover The Smiths

By Katrina Nattress

August 22, 2022

The Killers Perform At Emirates Stadium
Photo: Getty Images Europe

The Killers kicked off their North American tour over the weekend, and treated fans to a little surprise from their support act Johnny Marr. During the opening date in Vancouver, Marr joined the band during its set for covers of The Smiths’ “Stop Me if You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out."

The next night, the former Smiths guitarist once again helped cover “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out," along with "What She Said," and stuck around to assist the band with their own classic, "Mr. Brightside."

The Killers' Imploding The Mirage tour continues through the fall. See fan-shot footage of their performances with Marr and check out a full list of remaining tour dates below.

The Killers North American Tour Dates

August 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

August 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

August 26, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

August 28, 2022 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River

August 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

August 31, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 10, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 13, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

September 14, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

September 16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

September 17, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September 18, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

September 20, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center

September 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 23, 2022 - Toronto, CA - Scotiabank Arena

September 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

September 26, 2022 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center

September 27, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 30, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 1, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 4, 2022 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

October 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center

October 7, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

October 8, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 10, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

