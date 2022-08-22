Watch Twenty One Pilots Stop Show To Sing Happy Birthday To Josh Dun's Dog

Josh Dun's beloved dog Jim happened to turn five while Twenty One Pilots were on a tour. So what did they do? Stop the show so they could sing to him while he ate birthday cake, obviously.

The drummer shared photos and video from the special occasion on Instagram (check out slide six to watch a whole stadium sing "Happy Birthday") and penned a sweet message to his four-legged friend.

"he had his cake and also ate it," Dun wrote. "i never had a dog as a kid, so i was never really a 'dog person'. didn’t understand what that was all about, but 5 years ago, jim was born and changed my life. i’ve bonded with him more than i ever knew i could bond with an animal. it’s awesome. happy birthday little dude. thanks for the vocals tyler"

We're not crying, you're crying!

See the sweet post below.