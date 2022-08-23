California City Named 'Happiest' In America

What makes you happy? Though that answer is different for everyone, identifying these things might be a step in the right direction towards achieving happiness in our daily lives. This city, located in Northern California just South of San Francisco, is well its way to achieving "happiness".

According to a study conducted by House Fresh, the happiest city in all of America is Concord, California. Concord was also ranked as the 'smiliest' city in America. Other cities on the list of the happiest cities in America include Provo, Utah, Knoxville, Tennessee, Charleston, South Carolina, and Mesa, Arizona.

Here is what House Fresh had to say about sourcing the data to find the happiest and smiliest cities in America:

"We used Microsoft’s face recognition API, Azure, to analyze a database of Instagram selfies from every state and the 100 biggest U.S. cities to see which are the happiest places to live. This facial recognition tool places numerical estimates on emotions based on characteristics and expressions. To work out the happiest cities and states, we used the FaceAPI happiness score, averaging all the scores in each location. For the smiliest cities and states, we considered that a face has a smile if its smile score was greater than 0.75. The locations were ranked by the percentage of people smiling."