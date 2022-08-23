Disabled Woman Who Died From Neglect Had Mold Growing On Her Body

A 57-year-old disabled woman died after she was found living in "deplorable conditions" last week. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was contacted by medical professionals who were concerned about the well-being of Patricia Martinez after noticing a sharp decline in her health.

When deputies went to her home, they found it was infected with insects and noticed she had mold growing on her body. She was rushed to the hospital and put in the ICU. She was suffering from acute hypoxia, septic shock, diabetic shock, and end-stage renal failure and was put on a ventilator.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Martinez's three adult children, 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, were charged with injury to a disabled person with serious bodily injury.

Salazar said that the three children all agreed to care for their mother, which included feeding her, cleaning her, taking her to medical appointments, and ensuring she took her medication. They even received special training and equipment to help them properly care for their mother. Salazar also noted they were being paid to take her mother, who was receiving government benefits.

"It appeared none of them were doing what they were supposed to be doing," Salazar said.

"By all accounts, they did none of it for quite some time," he added.

Salazar did not say if the charges would be upgraded now that Martinez has passed away.