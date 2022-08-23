Elon Musk Creates Buzz About Possible New Texas Transportation System

Elon Musk created some buzz online after tweeting about a possible new transportation system in Texas. KXAN reported that the billionaire tweeted about his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and San Antonio.

Musk wrote on Twitter, "Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?"

On Interstate 35, the two cities are separated by about 80 miles.

Musk has mentioned the tunnels before in an attempt to get the high-speed transportation system off the ground. The tweet mentions that the the tunnels are already "in active use in [Las] Vegas." He wrote, "Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport."

Musk says the tunnels are the "fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics."

