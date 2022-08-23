Elon Musk Creates Buzz About Possible New Texas Transportation System

By Ginny Reese

August 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Elon Musk created some buzz online after tweeting about a possible new transportation system in Texas. KXAN reported that the billionaire tweeted about his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and San Antonio.

Musk wrote on Twitter, "Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?"

On Interstate 35, the two cities are separated by about 80 miles.

Musk has mentioned the tunnels before in an attempt to get the high-speed transportation system off the ground. The tweet mentions that the the tunnels are already "in active use in [Las] Vegas." He wrote, "Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport."

Musk says the tunnels are the "fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics."

Check out the thread below:

What do you think about the tunnels? Would you like to see a bullet train connecting the two cities?

