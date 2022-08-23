Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Miami

Summertime is the peak season to enjoy some ice cream. Thankfully, Miami is home to plenty of shops serving up this chilly treat.

We looked to Yelp to find the best ice cream shop in the Magic City. After searching "Best Ice Cream" and filtering by the highest-rated businesses, Azucar Ice Cream claimed the No. 1 spot!

Located at 1503 SW 8th St., Yelpers love this ice cream shop's Cuban flavors, unique combinations, sweet staff, and unique chances to experiment and try something new.

Cherry O. shared her recent experience at the ice cream shop:

"Tried Cuban ice cream in Little Havana neighborhood for the 1st time. Delish! Most popular flavors: #1 Abuela Maria with guava sauce (my favorite). #2 Cafe con leche with Oreo cookies (2nd fav). I'll admit I was skeptical about the Abuela Maria. I didn't think I would like it but I actually LOVED it. It's so creamy and not too sweet and it's gots bits of Maria cookies. But topped with the guava sauce it's perfection. The sauce gives it this nice touch. The Cafe con Leche is rich and creamy and has a strong coffee flavor. Not too sweet! If you like coffee this would be a must try! I will definitely be back."