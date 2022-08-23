Man Dies Dies After Getting Hit By Car While Chasing Dog Into Traffic

A 33-year-old man from Tennessee was killed after getting struck by a car on Monday (August 22) afternoon. The Kingsport Police Department said that the man, Gordon Gale Johnson, ran into traffic while chasing after a dog and was hit by a light blue 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan.

Johnson was seriously injured in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries several hours later.

Police said the driver of the minivan, 49-year-old Darshankumar Karshanbhai Patel, was following all traffic laws at the time and could not avoid hitting Johnson. Patel was not injured in the crash.

It is unclear if the dog belonged to Johnson, how it got loose, or if it has been located.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing, and they will not release any further information until it has been concluded.