Minnesota Minimum Wage Set To Increase Next Year

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 23, 2022

Minimum Wage With Dollar & Pennies High Quality Stock Photo
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota's minimum age is set to increase in 2023, according to KTTC News.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Currently, the large-employer minimum wage is $10.33, which means it will increase by 26 cents. Other state minimum wages are currently $8.42, which means it will increase by 21 cents. Both of these increases are 2.5 percent.

“This increase is designed to help minimum-wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families,” DLI temporary commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said. The new rates will take effect on January 1, 2023. Here's a breakdown, provided by KTTC News:

  • Large employers must pay at least $10.59 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.
  • Small employers must pay at least $8.63 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.
  • The training wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
  • The youth wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.

The state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which both have higher minimum-wage rates.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.