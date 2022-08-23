Minnesota Minimum Wage Set To Increase Next Year

Minnesota's minimum age is set to increase in 2023, according to KTTC News.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Currently, the large-employer minimum wage is $10.33, which means it will increase by 26 cents. Other state minimum wages are currently $8.42, which means it will increase by 21 cents. Both of these increases are 2.5 percent.

“This increase is designed to help minimum-wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families,” DLI temporary commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said. The new rates will take effect on January 1, 2023. Here's a breakdown, provided by KTTC News:

Large employers must pay at least $10.59 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.

Small employers must pay at least $8.63 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.

The training wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.

The youth wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.

The state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which both have higher minimum-wage rates.