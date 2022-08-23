Nancy Pelosi's Husband Pleads Guilty To DUI

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing injury following a crash in May. Pelosi was not in court for the hearing and his lawyer, Amanda Bevins, entered the plea on his behalf.

As part of the deal, the second charge of driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury was dismissed.

He was sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to complete a three-month DUI program. He was also ordered to pay a fine and restitution and will be on probation for three years. In addition, his car will be equipped with an ignition interlock device for one year.

Pelosi will not have to spend any time behind bars because he was given two days of credit for time served following his arrest and two days of credit for good conduct. He will earn credit for the fifth day as part of an eight-hour court work program.