Nancy Pelosi's Husband Pleads Guilty To DUI

By Bill Galluccio

August 23, 2022

President Biden Welcomes Greek PM Mitsotakis To The White House
Photo: Getty Images

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosipleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing injury following a crash in May. Pelosi was not in court for the hearing and his lawyer, Amanda Bevins, entered the plea on his behalf.

As part of the deal, the second charge of driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury was dismissed.

He was sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to complete a three-month DUI program. He was also ordered to pay a fine and restitution and will be on probation for three years. In addition, his car will be equipped with an ignition interlock device for one year.

Pelosi will not have to spend any time behind bars because he was given two days of credit for time served following his arrest and two days of credit for good conduct. He will earn credit for the fifth day as part of an eight-hour court work program.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.