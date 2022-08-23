Nebraska Fisherman Finds 90-Million-Year-Old Fossil In Missouri River

A Nebraska man recently found a 90-million-year-old fossil in the Missouri River, according to KETV News.

Andy Moore was at a Nebraska fishing tournament when he caught "the catch of a lifetime." After casting his line out and missing the mark, he found that his lure actually landed on something arguably more interesting than a fish. At first, he thought it was "a skeleton from like a year ago," and posted a photo of it alongside other pictures from the tournament. That's when a couple of friends messaged him and informed him of what he had actually caught.

Knowing the Army Corps of Engineers controls the river bed, Moore contacted them about his discovery. They told Moore to send a photo of the fossil to a retired geologist who has a permit to excavate it. When the geologist examined it, he realized it was a 90-million-year-old fish nicknamed the "bulldog fish."

The bulldog fish fossil is scheduled to be dried and displayed at the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center where the world can enjoy and look at it for education purposes.

"That's the whole cool thing about the whole story is an actual fishermen caught a prehistoric fish," Moore said.