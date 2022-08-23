OnlyFans Model Pregnant With Late Oregon Football Player's Child

Webb died following a cliff-diving accident that took place in Lane County, Oregon, located less than a mile from Eugene, where the University of Oregon campus is located, just prior to 2:30 p.m., according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office via the Sacramento Bee.

The department initially announced a fatal incident involving a 22-year-old male took place before later confirming Webb as the victim in a Facebook post on July 13.

"Deputies learned that a 22-year old male recreating the area fell and struck his head," the department wrote. "Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him."

The department said the victim was found "approximately 100 yards down a steep trail," adding, "there is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental."

Webb's coaches at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento confirmed his death in relation to the accident to the Sacramento Bee and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning shared what appears to be a tribute to the tight end on his verified Twitter account.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Lanning tweeted. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"