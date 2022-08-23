This Is The Best City In Arizona For Surviving A Zombie Apocalypse

By Dani Medina

August 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If it's time for zombies to take over, you'll definitely want to make sure you're prepared.

Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for surviving a zombie apocalypse. "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets," the lawn care service said in its report.

The No. 1 city in the U.S. for surviving the un-dead is Orlando, Florida. In Arizona, although it didn't crack the top 10, the best city for preparedness is Tucson. Here's a look at the top 10:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Salt Lake City, UT
  3. Honolulu, HI
  4. Portland, OR
  5. Colorado Springs, CO
  6. Tampa, FL
  7. Springfield, MO
  8. Miami, FL
  9. Pittsburgh, PA
  10. Boise, ID

Here's a look at the best cities in Arizona for surviving a zombie apocalypse:

  1. Tucson
  2. Scottsdale
  3. Tempe
  4. Mesa
  5. Glendale

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.