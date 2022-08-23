This Trendy Texas Restaurant Has One Of The Best Bathrooms In The U.S.

One Texas restaurant is looking to ascend the throne — literally.

Cintas just revealed its Top 10 finalists for the America's Best Restroom contest and one Lone Star State spot made the list. The business services company's 21st annual contest "celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities."

"This year’s top 10 finalists include small and large businesses from diverse categories competing for the title of America’s Best Restroom. The public holds higher standards for the cleanliness and technology used in public restrooms which is why we’re proud to recognize these businesses that maintain clean and exceptional facilities," Cintas Marketing Manager Julia Messinger said in a press release.

Eberly in Austin is up for the title. Here's what Cintas said about the chic American tavern — and it's restroom:

"The restaurant’s entire design is centered around its cedar tavern bar, brought in from New York City, and the restroom is also a nod to the bygone era when those bars were in vogue. Each stall has an illuminated old-school New York tavern vacancy light outside the door that turns off when you lock it. The restroom includes images from Grammy-winning music photographer Alan Messer. It is also awash in Fine Paints of Europe’s Hollandlac Brilliant Paint in Dark Cobalt Blue."