Woman And 5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Mass Stabbing Incident

Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a mass stabbing at a home in North Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania, on Monday (August 22) night.

The two deceased victims were Christine Fousek, 34, and a five-year-old girl. Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, were hospitalized with cuts on their heads, necks, and torsos. They remain in serious condition.

When officers arrived at the house, they found the suspect, 31-year-old Keith Kretzer, outside covered in blood with cuts on his hands. He was taken into custody without incident.

Kretzer, who is from Maryland, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide.

It is unknown if Kretzer knew the family or why he traveled to Pennsylvania from Maryland. Investigators are still trying o determine a motive for the attack.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the stabbing because Hopewell Township does not have a police department of its own.