Wyoming Reports First Monkeypox Case As Outbreak Spreads To All 50 States

By Bill Galluccio

August 23, 2022

PERU-HEALTH-VIRUS-MONKEYPOX
Photo: Getty Images

The monkeypox outbreak has now reached all 50 states as Wyoming became the final state to confirm a case of monkeypox. State health officials had contacted the individual, who lives in Laramie County, and do not believe there is a high risk of further exposure within the community.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact, we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” said Alexia Harrist, a state health officer and epidemiologist. “Monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 15,433 cases of monkeypox in the United States as of August 22. New York leads the nation with 2,910 cases of monkeypox, followed by California with 2,663 cases and Florida with 1,588.

Globally, the number of cases is approaching 45,000

Earlier in August, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency. Officials have been scrambling to boost the supply of the monkeypox vaccine across the country. Last week, the White House announced a plan to release an additional 360,000 vials of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, which can provide up 1.8 million doses.

