A-Rod Opens Up On Life After J.Lo

Rodriguez told Stewart about how the former couple had tried to purchase the New York Mets but were outbid by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. Despite the disappointment of losing the bid, Rodriguez said the team is in good hands with Cohen, who has been very involved with the franchise. The former Yankee is now positioned to become a primary owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves next year.

Despite living a busy life as a businessman, Rodriguez has structured his life around his daughters, Natasha and Ella, who he co-parents with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Rodriguez told Stewart that being a present father and having a positive family life is one of the most important things to him.

“That is my number one focus in life,” he said. “My father left me, my mother, and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. I remember as a young man, just praying, ‘Dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that’s going to be my number one responsibility in life.”

Listen to the entire conversation with Alex Rodriguez on The Martha Stewart Podcast. “Making Moves with A-Rod,” can be downloaded on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

