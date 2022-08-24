First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Rebound Case Of COVID-19

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for a rebound case of COVID-19 on Wednesday (August 24), just a few days after she left isolation following a previous infection. As a result, she will self-isolate at the Biden's beach house in Delaware.

Biden's deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue told CNN that the First Lady is not showing any symptoms. She said that President Joe Biden tested negative but will wear a mask for ten days in line with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Biden previously had COVID-19 and then developed a rebound infection a few days after recovering.

Dr. Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 last week while she was on vacation with her family in South Carolina. She was treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid and remained in isolation until Sunday after receiving two negative tests. She then joined her husband in Delaware.