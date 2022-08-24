'Forever Chemicals' In Firefighters' Protective Gear May Pose Cancer Risk

The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association have issued a warning to firefighters after a study found that "forever chemicals," which have been linked to various cancers, in their protective gear can potentially seep into their bloodstream.

Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters.

The organizations advised firefighters to only wear protective turnout gear when absolutely necessary. They also told firefighters not to bring their gear into the living areas in firehouses and ensure their equipment is stored in a sealed container when transporting it in a personal vehicle.

Both groups said they are working with researchers to remove Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) from the gear but noted it is a complicated process.

"This is the challenge of our generation, and if we don't act, it will be the challenge of our children's generation," said IAFF General President Edward A. Kelly. "We can't just salute in front of the church and fight for better benefits. We need to combat what's killing us, and I am committed to making sure we do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service. That starts with removing PFAS from our turnout gear and, until PFAS-free options exist, reducing our exposure as best we can."