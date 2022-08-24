Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Charlie Watts On First Anniversary Of His Death
By Katrina Nattress
August 24, 2022
It's been a year since Charlie Watts died, and Mick Jagger commemorated the somber occasion with a tribute to his late bandmate. He shared a video montage on Twitter soundtracked by The Rolling Stones’ 1974 track “Till the Next Goodbye.”
“I miss Charlie, because he had a great sense of humor. Outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times," Jagger said in a voiceover. "We loved sports — we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games and we had other interests apart from just music. But, of course, I really miss Charlie so much.”
The clip was captioned with a simple message: "Thinking of Charlie today"
See the emotional tribute below.
Thinking of Charlie today 💙 pic.twitter.com/zkP5CwZthe— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2022
A few months ago, Jagger reflected on life without Watts during an interview. “I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show," he said. "But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too."
“I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend," Jagger added before recalling some of Watts' onstage quirks. “In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there’s no Charlie. He’d always be the last one down. I’d go: ‘Come on, what have you got to do?’ He’d be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he’d get off the seat.”