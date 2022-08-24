Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Charlie Watts On First Anniversary Of His Death

It's been a year since Charlie Watts died, and Mick Jagger commemorated the somber occasion with a tribute to his late bandmate. He shared a video montage on Twitter soundtracked by The Rolling Stones’ 1974 track “Till the Next Goodbye.”

“I miss Charlie, because he had a great sense of humor. Outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times," Jagger said in a voiceover. "We loved sports — we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games and we had other interests apart from just music. But, of course, I really miss Charlie so much.”

The clip was captioned with a simple message: "Thinking of Charlie today"

See the emotional tribute below.