Over A Dozen Killed In Train Station Attack On Ukraine's Independence Day

At least 22 people were killed and 50 others injured in a Russian attack on a train station in the Ukrainian town of Chaplyne. The attack occurred as the country was celebrating its independence from Russia 31 years ago. It also marked six months since Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky broke the news about the attack during a video address to the United Nations Security Council.

"Four passenger wagons are now on fire. As of now, at least 15 people have been killed, and around 50 people have been wounded," Zelensky said, according to Reuters.

"Rescuers are working, but, unfortunately, the death toll could increase."

One of the victims was an 11-year-old child, Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk wrote on Twitter.

"Just recently, 15 people, including an 11-year-old child, were killed during a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station. About 50 more were wounded," he tweeted. "What else is needed for the world to recognize this ersatz country as a terrorist? We will not forget. We will not forgive."

After Zelenksyy's speech, authorities upgraded the death toll to 22.

Ukrainian officials have been preparing for potential attacks from Russia leading up to their Independence Day celebrations. Despite the threat of missile strikes, people across the country took to the streets dressed in yellow and blue and waving Ukrainian flags to celebrate their independence.